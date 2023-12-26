Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (
IVOV Quick Quote IVOV - Free Report) was launched on 09/09/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $857.19 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.52%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.50% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jabil Inc. (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.26% of total assets, followed by Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. ( ELS Quick Quote ELS - Free Report) and Regal Rexnord Corp. ( RRX Quick Quote RRX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.71% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IVOV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of value stocks of medium-size U.S. companies.
The ETF has added about 15.53% so far this year and is up roughly 16.56% in the last one year (as of 12/25/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.80 and $88.58.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 20.71% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 301 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVOV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.16 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.27 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
