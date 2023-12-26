Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)?

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (
was launched on 11/08/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $275.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market. KCE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index represents the capital markets segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Blue Owl Capital Inc (
OWL Quick Quote OWL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.97% of total assets, followed by Cme Group Inc ( CME Quick Quote CME - Free Report) and Cboe Global Markets Inc ( CBOE Quick Quote CBOE - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 18.80% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, KCE has added about 30.63%, and is up about 31.23% in the last one year (as of 12/25/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $76.39 and $101.15.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 23.06% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 66 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. KCE, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (
Bottom Line
