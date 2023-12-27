See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Ins (HIMDX) - free report >>
State Street Instl US Equity Inv (SUSIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Ins (HIMDX) - free report >>
State Street Instl US Equity Inv (SUSIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
AB Large Cap Growth R (ABPRX - Free Report) : 1.21% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ABPRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Institutional (HIMDX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. HIMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. With yearly returns of 16.25% over the last five years, HIMDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
State Street Institutional US Equity Investor (SUSIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.4%. Management fee: 0.37%. Five year annual return: 13.4%. SUSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.