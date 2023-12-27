We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dorian LPG is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 72% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, LPG has returned 144.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 15% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 67.6% year-to-date.
For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.5% so far this year, so LPG is performing better in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.
Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.