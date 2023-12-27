We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is TopBuild (BLD) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
TopBuild is a member of our Construction group, which includes 97 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BLD has returned about 141.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 52.1%. This means that TopBuild is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 73.8%.
For Owens Corning, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, TopBuild is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 60.7% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area. Owens Corning is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on TopBuild and Owens Corning as they attempt to continue their solid performance.