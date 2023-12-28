Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Why Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Might be a Great Pick

Read MoreHide Full Article

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Retail – Restaurants space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Retail – Restaurants space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Dave & Buster's is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.07 per share to $1.16 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $3.03 per share to $3.19 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Dave & Buster's. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants retail