FLEX Stock Surges 42.4% YTD: Will the Upward Trend Continue?

Flex ( FLEX Quick Quote FLEX - Free Report) witnessed strong momentum this year so far. Shares of the company have rallied 42.4% in the same time frame compared with the sub-industry’s 25.2% growth.
The company provides advanced manufacturing solutions and supply-chain services throughout the product lifecycle development, including fulfillment, after-market support and circular economy solutions.
Let’s delve into the factors working in favor of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The company is benefiting from momentum across its automotive business due to program wins and steady vehicle content expansion. Going ahead, the company expects the segment to benefit from secular trends in electrification and increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems.
The company’s industrial segment is likely to benefit from solid demand for EV charging, automation and cloud/critical power. The healthcare segment is expected to benefit from several program ramps and long-term secular trends.
Over the long term, the company expects Communications & Enterprise Compute to benefit from secular growth trends in cloud and networking technology, mainly due to strong AI-driven cloud spending.
The company’s capital allocation strategy to enhance long-term shareholders’ value is noteworthy. In the last reported quarter, FLEX repurchased shares worth $309 million.
For fiscal 2024, Flex now expects total revenues between $28.1 billion and $28.8 billion compared with the earlier guidance of $30.5-$31.5 billion. It anticipates adjusted EPS in the range of $2.49-$2.66 compared with the previous prediction of $2.35-$2.55.
However, the increasing slowdown in enterprise IT spending due to rising macroeconomic uncertainty is a headwind. The lifestyle segment is likely to suffer from weakness in consumer-related demand. A leveraged balance sheet is an added concern.
A Look at Estimates
FLEX’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS are suggested to increase 8.5% and 19% on a year-over-year basis to $2.56 and $3.05, respectively.
Over the last 60 days, estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025 earnings have improved 3.6% and 10.1%, respectively.
