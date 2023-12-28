We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toyota (TM) Logs Record Sales & Production on High Demand
Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) recorded an all-time high global production of 926,573 cars in November, representing a year-over-year rise of 11.2%. The automaker, along with its subsidiaries Hino Motors Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co., sold 986,262 vehicles in November, representing a year-over-year uptick of 12%.
The record sales and production in November are attributable to the steady demand from North America and Europe. An improvement in global chip shortage resulted in an increase in production outside of Japan. In November, Toyota’s production in Japan and overseas markets rose 18.3% and 7.9%, respectively.
In December, the automaker plans to ramp-up the production to increase its output to 10 million units in a year. It also aims to catch up with electric vehicle (EV) production giants such as Tesla and BYD.
The popularity of hybrid cars helped automakers achieve record sales in overseas markets. The sales in the overseas markets reached 765,317 units, whereas domestic sales rose to 139,749 units.
Toyota sold 343,981 electric vehicles globally in November, representing an uptick of 53.4% year over year. In November, its hybrid sales rose 52%, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales increased by 227%.
Per Toyota, a rise in global economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic benefited the company.
Toyota aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030. The company plans to invest around $35 billion for a lineup of 30 BEVs by 2030. It aims to expand global sales of BEVs to 3.5 million units a year by 2030.
