Is Molson Coors (TAP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Molson Coors (TAP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.75. TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 10.87, with a median of 12.60, all within the past year.

TAP is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.34. Over the last 12 months, TAP's PEG has been as high as 4.01 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 3.18.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.71.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Molson Coors is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


