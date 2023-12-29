We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dana (DAN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Dana (DAN - Free Report) . DAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.03, which compares to its industry's average of 21.30. Over the past year, DAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.88 and as low as 8.10, with a median of 12.33.
We should also highlight that DAN has a P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DAN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.70. Over the past 12 months, DAN's P/B has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.29.
If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) . VLVLY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Shares of Volvo currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62, and its PEG ratio is 0.75. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 21.30 and 1.02.