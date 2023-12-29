We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is American Superconductor (AMSC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
American Superconductor is one of 622 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AMSC has gained about 216.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 53.8%. This means that American Superconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 144.4%.
The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings' current year EPS has increased 53.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, American Superconductor is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.5% this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CrowdStrike Holdings, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved +73.2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track American Superconductor and CrowdStrike Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.