Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Sprinklr (CXM) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Sprinklr is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sprinklr is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXM's full-year earnings has moved 61.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CXM has returned about 47.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 22.8% on average. This means that Sprinklr is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Deluxe (DLX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Deluxe's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Sprinklr belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 175 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.1% so far this year, so CXM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Deluxe belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +65.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Sprinklr and Deluxe as they attempt to continue their solid performance.