Is Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bay Commercial Bank (BCML - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Bay Commercial Bank is one of 842 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bay Commercial Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCML's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BCML has returned about 25.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18% on average. This means that Bay Commercial Bank is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 23.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown's current year EPS has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bay Commercial Bank belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.6% so far this year, so BCML is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +10.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bay Commercial Bank and Brown & Brown as they attempt to continue their solid performance.