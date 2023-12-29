We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Accel Entertainment is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ACEL has returned about 34.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 17.6% on average. This shows that Accel Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.
AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.1%.
In AMC Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.8% this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, AMC Networks belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved +36.7% year to date.
Accel Entertainment and AMC Networks could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.