Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity Institutional (JPDEX - Free Report) has a 0.55% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPDEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.5% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.64%. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.83% over the last five years.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock I (MGTIX - Free Report) : 0.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MGTIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.38% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.