Is Flight Centre (FGETF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flight Centre Ltd. (FGETF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Flight Centre Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flight Centre Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGETF's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, FGETF has returned 41.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 18%. This shows that Flight Centre Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.8%.
Over the past three months, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flight Centre Ltd. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.3% this year, meaning that FGETF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +32.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flight Centre Ltd. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.