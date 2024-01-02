We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, YPF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
YPF has rallied 6.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests YPF could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider YPF's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on YPF for more gains in the near future.