Should Value Investors Buy CRH (CRH) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is CRH (CRH - Free Report) . CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94. Over the past year, CRH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.56 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 12.62.
CRH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRH's industry has an average PEG of 1.52 right now. CRH's PEG has been as high as 4.36 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.22, all within the past year.
Installed Building Products (IBP - Free Report) may be another strong Building Products - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. IBP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of Installed Building Products are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.14 and a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 17.94 and 1.52, respectively.
IBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.45 and as low as 9.74, with a median of 14.14. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.15, as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.68.
Installed Building Products also has a P/B ratio of 8.39 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 73.74. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 8.48, as low as 4.81, with a median of 6.55.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CRH and Installed Building Products are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRH and IBP feels like a great value stock at the moment.