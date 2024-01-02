We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
A.O. Smith is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 216 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A.O. Smith is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS' full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AOS has returned about 44% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 16.7%. This means that A.O. Smith is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.7%.
For Axon Enterprise, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, A.O. Smith belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.3% this year, meaning that AOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Axon Enterprise, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved +7.1% so far this year.
A.O. Smith and Axon Enterprise could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.