We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Airbnb (ABNB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Airbnb, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 622 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ABNB has returned 59.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 53.3% on average. This means that Airbnb, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 102.6%.
Over the past three months, DoorDash, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Airbnb, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 40.2% this year, meaning that ABNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +59.5% year to date.
Airbnb, Inc. and DoorDash, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.