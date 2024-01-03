We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share, indicating an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.55 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Constellation Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' should arrive at $551.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Beer' at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will reach $138.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134.80 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Beer' to reach $755.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $710 million.
Shares of Constellation Brands have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.