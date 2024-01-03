Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (
RSPH Quick Quote RSPH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $964.87 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPH seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT HEALTH CARE INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index equally weights stocks in the health care sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.66%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Unitedhealth Group Inc (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) accounts for about 1.73% of total assets, followed by Centene Corp ( CNC Quick Quote CNC - Free Report) and Cvs Health Corp ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.82% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 0% and is up about 3.92% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/02/2024), respectively. RSPH has traded between $25.30 and $30.58 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 16.32% for the trailing three-year period. With about 68 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPH is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Health Care ETF (
VHT Quick Quote VHT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV Quick Quote XLV - Free Report) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $16.78 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.78 billion. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
