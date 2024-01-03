See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX - Free Report) . DNLAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.15%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.44%.
First Eagle Gold Fund I (FEGIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FEGIX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With five-year annualized performance of 14.19%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX - Free Report) : 0.78% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FOCPX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.73% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.