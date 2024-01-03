We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) standing at $172.08, reflecting a +1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.
The company's stock has climbed by 7.66% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.95 billion, up 12.74% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.