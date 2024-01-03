We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PennantPark (PFLT) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
PennantPark (PFLT - Free Report) closed at $12.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment company had gained 8.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PennantPark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PennantPark to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.03 million, reflecting a 11.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $145.02 million, demonstrating changes of -8.27% and +4.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, PennantPark possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, PennantPark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.04, which means PennantPark is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.