Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Moves 8.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $9.64. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Hims & Hers Health scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the company’s newly launched Weight Loss program — a comprehensive and customizable clinical approach developed with expert insights to help people achieve their individual weight-loss goals. Besides, in the last reported third quarter of 2023, revenues jumped 57% year over year, while its 1.4 million subscribers represented a remarkable 56% increase compared to the same period in 2022. These might have boosted confidence in the stock.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Revenues are expected to be $246.12 million, up 47.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Hims & Hers Health, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HIMS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
