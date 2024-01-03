We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alico (ALCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alico (ALCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alico is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALCO's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ALCO has gained about 0.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4%. This means that Alico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.
For Archer Daniels Midland, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alico belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.3% so far this year, so ALCO is performing better in this area. Archer Daniels Midland is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Alico and Archer Daniels Midland. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.