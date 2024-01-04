Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 4, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Xerox Holdings Corp.’s ((XRX - Free Report) ) shares plunged 12.2% after the company decided to retrench 15% of its workforce in first-quarter 2024 to restructure businesses.
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) plummeted 4% following news that its Chinese rival BYD Co. sold more EV in fourth-quarter 2023.
  • Ford Motor Co.’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.7% after the company hiked prices of some 2024 F-150 Lightning models.
  • Shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc. ((BLMN - Free Report) ) dropped 2.9% after its parent Outback Steakhouse added two new members to the company’s board.

