We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Noah Holdings (NOAH) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Noah Holdings (NOAH - Free Report) . NOAH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.12. Over the last 12 months, NOAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.31 and as low as 4.53, with a median of 5.85.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NOAH has a P/S ratio of 1.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.38.
Principal Financial Group (PFG - Free Report) may be another strong Financial - Investment Management stock to add to your shortlist. PFG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Principal Financial Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.32 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.38. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 15.12 and average PEG ratio of 1.07.
PFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 9.30, with a median of 10.64. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.39, as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.34.
Furthermore, Principal Financial Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.76 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.90. PFG's P/B has been as high as 2.26, as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.76 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Noah Holdings and Principal Financial Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOAH and PFG is an impressive value stock right now.