IDCC vs. MSI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Wireless Equipment sector have probably already heard of InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) and Motorola (MSI - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
InterDigital has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Motorola has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that IDCC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
IDCC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.31, while MSI has a forward P/E of 24.66. We also note that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MSI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49.
Another notable valuation metric for IDCC is its P/B ratio of 4.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MSI has a P/B of 137.72.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to IDCC's Value grade of B and MSI's Value grade of D.
IDCC sticks out from MSI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that IDCC is the better option right now.