Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2024 Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (1:30) - Can The Fed Manage A Soft Landing In 2024?
  • (9:05) - Is The 60/40 Portfolio Still Relevant?
  • (13:20) - What Are Some of The Key Themes For Investors To Pay Attention To?
  • (20:15) - Episode Roundup: BOTZ, IRBO, CLOU, BUG, IHAK
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about the market outlook and thematic investment ideas for 2024. Global X currently offers 109 US listed ETFs, with over $43 billion in assets, including some very interesting ETFs in the thematic space.

Heading into 2023, most strategists were expecting a recession and lackluster stock market returns, but stocks managed to climb the wall of worries. They are much more optimistic for this year.

Jon believes that a quality and low volatility tilted core is likely to benefit as we transition from robust economic growth and high interest rates to slower economic growth and declining yields.

With increased correlation between equities and fixed income over the past couple of years, many investors have started questioning the relevance of a 60-40 portfolio. However, an improving backdrop for fixed income will help restore fixed income’s diversification benefits.

AI enthusiasm was one of the biggest contributors to stock market gains last year. As the adoption of AI technology and its monetization will accelerate over the coming years, areas like cloud computing and cybersecurity will also benefit.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) , the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF(IRBO - Free Report) and the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ - Free Report) benefitted from the surge in the shares of Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) and other AI related stocks.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU - Free Report) holds companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG - Free Report) and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK - Free Report) invest in companies like  Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) that benefit from rising spending on cybersecurity solutions.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Disclosure: Neena holds IRBO, CLOU and IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) - free report >>

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) - free report >>

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - free report >>

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) - free report >>

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) - free report >>

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) - free report >>

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) - free report >>

Published in

etfs