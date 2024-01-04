We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
2024 Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about the market outlook and thematic investment ideas for 2024. Global X currently offers 109 US listed ETFs, with over $43 billion in assets, including some very interesting ETFs in the thematic space.
Heading into 2023, most strategists were expecting a recession and lackluster stock market returns, but stocks managed to climb the wall of worries. They are much more optimistic for this year.
Jon believes that a quality and low volatility tilted core is likely to benefit as we transition from robust economic growth and high interest rates to slower economic growth and declining yields.
With increased correlation between equities and fixed income over the past couple of years, many investors have started questioning the relevance of a 60-40 portfolio. However, an improving backdrop for fixed income will help restore fixed income’s diversification benefits.
AI enthusiasm was one of the biggest contributors to stock market gains last year. As the adoption of AI technology and its monetization will accelerate over the coming years, areas like cloud computing and cybersecurity will also benefit.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) , the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF(IRBO - Free Report) and the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ - Free Report) benefitted from the surge in the shares of Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) and other AI related stocks.
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU - Free Report) holds companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG - Free Report) and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK - Free Report) invest in companies like Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) that benefit from rising spending on cybersecurity solutions.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.
Disclosure: Neena holds IRBO, CLOU and IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.