We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $16.25, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $603.48 million, showing a 18.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Palantir Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 54.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.
It's also important to note that PLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.