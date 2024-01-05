We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund (NWAIX - Free Report) , Nuveen International Value Fund (NCIGX - Free Report) and Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund (FGIAX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.
Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-capitalization companies. NWAIX advisors also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies and derivatives.
Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%. NWAIX has an expense ratio of 1.19% compared with the category average of 1.22%.
Nuveen International Value Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. NCIGX invests in equity securities of companies domiciled in countries other than the United States.
Nuveen International Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. By the end of June 2023, NCIGX had 3.6% of its assets invested in ING Groep N.V.
Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also choose to invest in equity securities of emerging market issuers.
Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%. Jay L. Rosenberg has been one of the fund managers of FGIAX since December 2007.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
