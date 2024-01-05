See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Adv Technology A (FADTX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson VIT Forty Inst (JACAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Adv Technology A (FADTX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson VIT Forty Inst (JACAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FADTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 22.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henserson Forty Institutional (JACAX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. JACAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.18% over the last five years, JACAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Nicholas Fund (NICSX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. NICSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 14.07%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.