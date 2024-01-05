We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arch Resources (ARCH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arch Resources is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ARCH has gained about 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.9% on average. This means that Arch Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.
Over the past three months, Peabody Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arch Resources is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that ARCH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Peabody Energy is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Arch Resources and Peabody Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.