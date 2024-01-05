We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) A Buy Heading into Fiscal Q2 Earnings Announcement?
Semiconductor testing equipment company Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings results next week on Tuesday after the close. AEHR, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has lost 45% of its value over the past 3 months. With markets showing renewed volatility heading into the announcement, is AEHR a buy?
AEHR is expected to post a profit of $0.18/share, reflecting potential growth of 12.5% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained flat over the past 30 days. AEHR missed the mark on earnings during the previous quarter when the company posted a -10% miss during fiscal Q1.
AEHR is part of the Zacks Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry, which currently ranks in the bottom 16% of all Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this group to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months. Investors should exercise caution heading into the announcement.