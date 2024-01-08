Should SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (
MDYV Quick Quote MDYV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.72 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.80% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jabil Inc (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.74% of total assets, followed by Equity Lifestyle Properties ( ELS Quick Quote ELS - Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy Corp ( CHK Quick Quote CHK - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 9.75% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
MDYV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has lost about -2.06% so far this year and was up about 11.81% in the last one year (as of 01/08/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $59.86 and $74.60.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 20.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 296 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, MDYV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.21 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.72 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.80% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jabil Inc (JBL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.74% of total assets, followed by Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS - Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 9.75% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
MDYV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has lost about -2.06% so far this year and was up about 11.81% in the last one year (as of 01/08/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $59.86 and $74.60.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 20.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 296 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, MDYV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.21 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.