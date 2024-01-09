We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) standing at $172.02, reflecting a -0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.65, signifying a 2.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $39.03 billion, reflecting a 12.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.
It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.