Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.73, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.2%.
Shares of the cable provider have appreciated by 2.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 1.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.42 billion, reflecting a 0.44% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Comcast is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.35.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.