Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $456.29, indicating a -0.5% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.11% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.25, down 6.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.06 billion, indicating a 4.89% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.85 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.