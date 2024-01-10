Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (
VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $16.23 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.29%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Arthur J Gallagher & Co (
AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) accounts for about 1.60% of total assets, followed by Paccar Inc ( PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) and Carrier Global Corp ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.52% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.
The ETF has lost about -0.61% so far this year and is up about 5.75% in the last one year (as of 01/10/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $124.27 and $147.12.
The ETF has a beta of 1.06 and standard deviation of 17.42% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 195 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (
IJJ Quick Quote IJJ - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF ( IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has $7.26 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.04 billion. IJJ has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWS charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
