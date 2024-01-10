We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up Work & Co, Boost Digital Capabilities
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) shares have gained 24.6% in the past year, outperforming the 22.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The consulting giant yesterday announced its decision to acquire digital design and technology agency Work & Co. The deal is expected to close later this month and the financial terms have been kept under wraps.
Established in 2013, NW-based Work & Co specializes in planning, designing and developing digital products. The company’s clients include big names such as Google, Apple, Pfizer and the PGA Tour. With its nearly 400 employees, Work & Co will be a part of Accenture Song, Accenture’s creative Services division.
A Push to Accenture’s Digital Design Capabilities
The acquisition seems to be a part of Accenture’s bid to bolster its digital design and technology portfolio. It is expected to enhance the company’s ability to develop a wide gamut of digital products, including apps, chatbots and e-commerce platforms.
Accenture has been maintaining a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on channelizing its business in high-growth areas, adding skills and capabilities, and deepening industry and functional expertise. The company focuses on long-term growth through building a digital core with the help of cloud, data and AI, technology evolution and investment in talent. We believe this strategy positions Accenture as a trusted partner for its clients and keeps the stock attractive.
