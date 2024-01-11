We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Surges 13.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) shares rallied 13.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% loss over the past four weeks.
GoodRx scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the company’s announcement of preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2023. The company’s fourth quarter revenues are expected to be within $195 million-$197 million, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.6 million. For the full year 2023, revenues are anticipated to be between $749 million-$751 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate remains at $748.4 million.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $189.58 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For GoodRx Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
