Walker & Dunlop (WD): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Walker & Dunlop is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.04 per share to $1.05 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $4.31 per share to $4.32 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Walker & Dunlop. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


