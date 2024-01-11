We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Orange (ORAN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Orange (ORAN - Free Report) . ORAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
We also note that ORAN holds a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ORAN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.65. Within the past year, ORAN's PEG has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.57.
Another notable valuation metric for ORAN is its P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1. Over the past year, ORAN's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.83.
Another great Wireless Non-US stock you could consider is TeliaSonera (TLSNY - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Shares of TeliaSonera are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.25 and a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 6.26 and 0.65, respectively.
Over the last 12 months, TLSNY's P/E has been as high as 24.60, as low as 14.40, with a median of 16.32, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.82, as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.34.
Additionally, TeliaSonera has a P/B ratio of 1.75 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1. For TLSNY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.76, as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.52 over the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Orange and TeliaSonera's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ORAN and TLSNY is an impressive value stock right now.