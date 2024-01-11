We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 36.83. Over the past year, FOXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.38 and as low as 9.69, with a median of 18.40.
FOXF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.13. Over the last 12 months, FOXF's PEG has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.75.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FOXF's P/B ratio of 2.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.49. Over the past year, FOXF's P/B has been as high as 4.69 and as low as 1.88, with a median of 3.70.
Finally, we should also recognize that FOXF has a P/CF ratio of 12.01. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.83. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF's P/CF has been as high as 20.67 and as low as 9.89, with a median of 17.71.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fox Factory Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FOXF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.