Ford (F) Recalls 140,000 Focus & EcoSport Over Engine Issue
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) is recalling around 140,000 units of the Focus and the EcoSport from model years 2016 to 2022 in the United States due to a defect in the engine oil pump drive belt tensioner arm that can damage the engine.
Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), the recall covers 26,041 units of the Focus manufactured from Mar 24, 2015, to May 4, 2018, and 113,689 units of the EcoSport manufactured from Apr 3, 2017, to Oct 12, 2021.
All units covered by the recall are powered by the turbocharged, 1-liter, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine and equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. The defect has been detected in 100% of the recalled vehicles.
Per Ford, the engine oil pump drive belt tensioner arm may rupture because the retention caulk joint is not strong enough to withstand engine vibrations. As a result, it could detach from the tensioner backing plate, causing the oil pump drive belt material to degrade and lose teeth. If the pump stops spinning, there will be a loss of oil pressure in the engine, causing major damage. If the engine seizes, the car will lose its power-operated brakes.
Ford has received a report of a crash and two injuries possibly related to this concern, but it has not registered any fatalities. As of October 2023, the automaker received 2,099 warranty claims.
The recall follows the NHTSA investigation into nearly 250,000 EcoSport crossovers in September. The EcoBoost engines have been under scrutiny since 2022.
Per Ford, low oil pressure or check engine light indication can be a sign of imminent oil pump-related failure. Engine failure can produce loud noises that are audible to the occupants.
The owners of the impacted vehicle will be notified by mail in February 2024. When the parts are available, the owners will be asked to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealership, where a technician will replace the oil pump drive belt tensioner assembly with an updated and durable part free of cost. The owners who have borne the cost of fixing it before May 2023 will be able to claim a refund.
