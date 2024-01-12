We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gained Today
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3,552.28, indicating a +0.88% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.
Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 2.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.
The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $29.62, up 19.73% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.64 billion, reflecting a 14.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.53, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.