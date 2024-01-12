See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Harbor Small Cap Value Institutional (HASCX - Free Report) . HASCX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.68%.
Voya Mid Cap Opportunities Portfolio S (ISMOX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.79%. ISMOX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.42% over the last five years.
PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity Z (PTEZX - Free Report) : 0.47% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. PTEZX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.53% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.