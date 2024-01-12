We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BTCS Inc. (BTCS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BTCS Inc. is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BTCS Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTCS' full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BTCS has returned about 21.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.5%. As we can see, BTCS Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, First Financial Northwest (FFNW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.2%.
For First Financial Northwest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BTCS Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.6% so far this year, meaning that BTCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, First Financial Northwest belongs to the Banks - West industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BTCS Inc. and First Financial Northwest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.